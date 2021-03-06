Daily Journal staff report
Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Exploration Station will be reopening to the public on March 31. Museum members will be meeting on March 12 to discuss new ways to explore safely.
As organization leaders create new parameters for the museum, they “remain steadfast in our mission to provide a safe outlet for discovery, creative play and exploration,” according to a press release.
“With guidelines in place and staff and patron safety at the forefront of our efforts we are so excited to open our doors and can’t wait to see the smiling faces and hear the laughter of curious kids in the museum once again,” the release continued.
For information on reopening plans, how a visit may look different, what to prepare for before a visit, commonly asked questions and for advance reservation information, visit btpd.org/ exploration-station/plan-your-visit.
To purchase an annual museum membership, or for general questions, contact general manager Brittaney Beck at 815-933-9905, ext. 351 or email at brittaneyb@btpd.org.
