BRADLEY — Kankakee County should be constructing upwards of 440 houses, apartments or condominiums annually to meet the needs of current and prospective residents.

According to a just-released study conducted by Tracy Cross & Associates Inc., a Schaumburg-based real estate consulting and analysis firm, Kankakee County is woefully behind in terms of new housing.

In addition, Erik Doersching, Tracy Cross president and CEO, informed those gathered at the recent February Economic Alliance of Kankakee County meeting that the region could absorb 2,200 new dwellings through 2027.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

