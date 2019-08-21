WILMINGTON — Another figure in Wesley Township politics has found himself in trouble with the law.
Former Road Commissioner John Norton, 54, was charged with disorderly conduct last Thursday after an incident at the Dollar General store in Wilmington. He reportedly got into an argument with a 64-year-old woman, a member of a rival faction in township politics.
Norton has regularly attended and filmed township meetings since he lost in his re-election bid two years ago.
He generally supports the township’s current board of trustees, while the woman belongs to a group that questions the board’s spending practices.
According to a police report, Norton approached the woman at the Dollar General with a clenched fist. He moved two feet away from her, repeatedly calling her a “b----,” the report said.
Another customer told police the township critic did not provoke Norton. The cashier reported Norton was “talking crazy,” including telling her he knew how to kill people and get away with it, police said.
Once customers asked Norton to step aside, he called the woman “b----” several more times and blamed her for starting problems in town, according to the police report.
A Wilmington officer later found Norton at his house. Upon seeing the police officer, Norton’s daughter, Sarah Norton, the township clerk, said, “I told you you can’t talk to people that way. ... You deserve to go to jail.”
But Norton did not go to jail. He was handcuffed and placed in a squad car, then later released.
Norton said he disagreed with a lot of the police report, but he said the quotes from his daughter were accurate.
“She was frustrated,” he said.
As for the Dollar General incident, Norton, who was buying crackers and a bag of chips, said the township critic harassed him and “started running her mouth.”
“I’m a nonviolent person,” he said.
He said the woman belonged to a group of “trolls that are burying the township” with public records requests, which his daughter handles.
“This group has tried to keep me out of township meetings,” he said.
But Norton said his opponents have failed because he has every right under the state’s open meetings law to attend township meetings.
After last week’s incident, the township critic got an emergency no-contact order against Norton. Among other things, Norton must stay 25 feet away from the woman at open government meetings.
Norton said he hired a lawyer in his disorderly conduct case.
“I can beat this,” he said.
Norton is not the first to be charged with a crime in connection with township disputes.
In April, Cynthia Brzana, another township critic, was found guilty of violating Wilmington’s battery ordinance just after a township meeting the previous fall.
Details on the incident were unclear, but a township trustee blamed it on “a small group” that “believes they are above the law and act like children.”
The police have been frequently called to township meetings.
