KANKAKEE — Kankakee resident James Alrandi has been getting repeated calls about his Social Security number being suspended, which he recognizes as a scam.
Still, he wants to alert others so they can avoid falling for such ploys to get their private information. He said he tried to get the attention of local police departments, but failed.
Alrandi said he has been receiving calls from different toll-free numbers that have the same message. The Daily Journal listened to the one of the messages, which said he would stop receiving Social Security benefits because of the suspended number.
According to the message, it is coming from “law enforcement agency,” a general title that indicates the scammers’ lack of sophistication. It urges recipients of the message to press 1, presumably to collect private information such as credit card numbers.
Alrandi, a 77-year-old retired Kankakee police officer, said he suspects the scammers are targeting the elderly.
“I know it’s a scam, but some will fall for it,” he said.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, no one’s Social Security number is ever suspended. The agency urges recipients of the calls to contact government agencies directly when they receive such messages, using published telephone numbers and website addresses.
“Con artists use official-sounding names and may fake caller ID or email address information to make you trust them,” the FTC says on its website. “Besides, the government normally contacts people by postal mail.”
On Monday, a Daily Journal employee received a call similar to Alrandi’s. The message stated, “This call from the Department of Social Security is to inform you that we just suspended your Social Security number because we found some suspicious activity, so if you want to know about this case, just press one.”
There is no Department of Social Security; it is called the Social Security Administration. This mistake is another sign of the scammers’ lack of refinement.
