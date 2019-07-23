MOMENCE — A former Momence police officer alleges in a lawsuit that the police department discriminated against older officers and promoted a younger one at others’ expense.
Former Officer Russell Hoekstra is suing the city of Momence and former Police Chief Jeff Cavender. He filed his federal lawsuit in 2017.
Hoekstra, who is in his late 40s, started with the Momence Police Department as a part-time officer in 2004 and promoted to full time in July 2015.
When Cavender became chief in late 2013, the department employed about a dozen officers, seven of whom were older than 40, according to the lawsuit.
Hoekstra alleged that Cavender placed different terms and conditions on older officers, including heightened scrutiny, excessive micromanagement and reprimands for minor problems.
The lawsuit contends Cavender denied work opportunities to those older than 40, including providing security at high school and other events, even when owners of establishments specifically requested that Hoekstra come.
In 2014 and 2015, Hoekstra sought training for DUI and drug cases and interrogation techniques. The chief denied him, instead giving those opportunities to younger officers, the lawsuit says.
While younger officers got to drive new or almost new cars, Hoekstra was given the oldest one in the fleet, according to the lawsuit.
When a full-time position opened in May 2015, Hoekstra was passed over in favor of a 23-year-old officer, despite Hoekstra’s experience and seniority. When Hoekstra was hired full time a couple months later, it was contingent on him remaining on probation for a year, even though the younger officer had no probationary period, the lawsuit said.
In September 2015, an alderwoman brought to Cavender’s attention that the 23-year-old officer had posted to Instagram a photo of himself in his department uniform and holding his service pistol. The officer wrote, “I am a sheep dog that hunts wolves at night, although they prey on the weak and defenseless, sheep beware, for I am out there waiting for you.”
In response, Cavender suspended the officer for 10 days for breaking a number of city regulations, the lawsuit said.
Cavender also tried to find out who gave the photo to the alderwoman, who told the chief that it was left anonymously in her mailbox, according to the lawsuit.
“Despite the fact that the photo was publicly accessible on the Instagram app, Cavender determined the source of the photo must be someone in the police force,” the lawsuit said.
Hoekstra said he did not provide the photo.
After conducting an internal investigation, the lawsuit said, Cavender reported that employees told him Hoekstra hated the 23-year-old and wanted to give the photo to the alderwoman. Without proof, the chief also claimed Hoekstra slept on the job, the lawsuit said. Hoekstra denied this.
Hoekstra told the chief he had not submitted the photo to the alderwoman, but Cavender told him he was not telling the truth, the lawsuit said. Hoekstra alleged the chief gave him until the next day to either resign or he would be fired.
He did not resign, so he was fired Sept. 29, 2015. The termination letter did not give a specific reason, the lawsuit said.
In the fight over unemployment benefits, the chief said he had received the allegation of sleeping from other officers, but he said he did not know who was telling the truth, the lawsuit said.
Hoekstra is suing for age discrimination, violations of the constitutional guarantee of “equal protection of the law,” retaliation and defamation.
He is seeking compensatory damages. No trial has been set in the matter.
Momence Mayor Chuck Steele and Hoekstra’s lawyer, Nicholas Esposito of suburban Burr Ridge, declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Cavender served as Momence police chief until May 2017. On April 15, he resigned as assistant police chief in Onalaska, Wis., after being suspended.
He was placed on administrative leave in connection with the Onalaska fire chief’s arrest on suspicion with DUI. In the police report, the fire chief said he was “just with Chief Cavender” and had a couple of beers.
Cavender left Momence to take the chief’s position in Somerton, Ariz. He served as chief there from May 2017 to July 2018. He was dismissed from the department when the city council voted against renewing his contract because he didn’t comply with a few of its terms, media reported.
During Cavender’s time in Arizona, a Somerton police officer filed a federal lawsuit against him. She alleged Cavender retaliated against her after she reported to a regulatory agency that he was acting as a police officer before he became certified, which violated state law. The case was settled out of court.
Before going to Momence, Cavender was with the suburban Orland Park force for 24 years until he retired. He was named Grant Park’s chief in August 2013.
In Momence, Cavender replaced Tim Swanson, who resigned in September 2013 after he became the subject of a federal investigation.
