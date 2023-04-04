Library mural honors Roland B. Johnson (copy)

The Roland B. Johnson mural is on display in the Kankakee Public Library’s Teen Zone. On April 15, the Roland B. Johnson Teen Zone will host a community kickball event at Pioneer Park as part of Youth Violence Prevention Week.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Happening again this month is Youth Violence Prevention Week, a collaborative effort from local organizations, including the Illinois Coalition of Community Services, and the city of Kankakee to encourage positive alternatives to violence. In conjunction with YVPW, there are several events scheduled.

Be Invincible

The main event for Youth Violence Prevention Week will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 14 on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The collaborative organizational effort by Kankakee United, Harbor House and the city of Kankakee, will be a motivational event for the community with guest speakers. The event is for grades sixth through 12th and is open to youth in Kankakee County. There will be free pizza and drinks, giveaways and entertainment.

Recommended for you