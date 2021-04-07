Project SUN is hosting “Addressing Youth Alcohol and Substance Abuse and Misuse,” a presentation for parents and other caregivers offering tips for how to prevent and respond to youth alcohol and substance abuse.
Speakers for the event will include Dr. Ann Marie Brzeszkiewicz, licensed clinical professional counselor and certified alcohol and drug counselor; Katrina Deutsche-Vaclavik, certified alcohol and drug counselor with the Helen Wheeler Center for Community Health; and Eliseo Sandoval, student and youth advocate.
Alcohol and substance abuse and misuse are key issues for youth mental health. Researchers have found that about half of individuals who experience a substance use disorder during their lives will also experience a co-occurring mental disorder and vice versa, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
The event will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, via GoToWebinar. To register, visit the Project SUN Facebook page @ProjectSUNKankakee.
To learn more about the Project SUN initiative, call 815-304-5933 or visit projectsunkankakee.org.
