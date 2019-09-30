Chet McDoniel was born without arms and shortened legs. But McDoniel said, “I’m not broken.”
“I never wanted to be the guy with no arms. But I am that guy,” he said in his motivational speech during the Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center annual Life Banquet Thursday at Chalfant Hall on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University.
More than 550 people attend this year’s banquet.
McDoniel was born Jan. 5, 1980, with no arms and shortened legs, yet, his parents, Jim and Judy, chose to raise him as they did their two older children.
“In the delivery room, we got a shock. What do you do with a child with no arms? Many times we cried,” Jim said. “Our church, community and doctors provided a tremendous amount of support. Still, what do you do with a child with no arms?
“Eventually we decided it wasn’t doing us or Chet any good to just sit around and cry. We decided to raise him just like our other two children.”
Jim and Judy instilled in Chet a positive attitude he displays to this day, despite the many struggles he has faced.
“You don’t have to be perfect to be worth it,” Chet said.
He encourages others to see people, not labels.
“When we see people as people, we can make the world a better place,” Chet said.
“People blame God for bad things that happen or ask ‘Why did God do this to me?’ But, it’s what you do with situations not who caused it.”
And while Chet has not had an easy life, he chooses to be happy.
“People are too busy blaming society, God or politics and simply miss out on opportunities God has given all of us to help others,” he said. “We can blame God for the bad situations or serve Him and make bad situations better.”
McDoniel graduated magna cum laude from the University of North Texas in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts in radio, television and film production. He serves as worship leader at his church, owns his own travel agency and maintains an active public speaking calendar. He and his wife, Joni, and daughters, Hannah, Olivia and Ellie, live in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area.
Jim has written a book, “All He Needs for Heaven” followed by Chet’s book, “I’m Not Broken.”
Living Alternatives
Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center exists to help women understand all options so they are empowered to make informed choices when feeling helpless or alone during pregnancy. The center’s free services also are provided to benefit and help build healthy and stable families in the community by providing compassionate care and parenting resources.
“At Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center, girls and women are met with compassion and receive truthful information,” managing director Kristen Lonberger said.
Living Alternatives Kankakee location offers pregnancy testing, ultrasound scanning, options information, HOPE mentoring program, STD information, maternity and baby clothing and post-abortion support.
Living Alternatives also operates Merci’s Refuge, a residential program and hosts Deeper Still retreats.
“It’s our honor to open our doors and provide information and hope,” Lonberger said.
For more information, visit pregnancyresourcecenter.org.
