Bradley’s appointment of a recently resigned trustee as police chief might be legal, but ethics experts question the move, with one saying it “smacks of cronyism.”
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said his appointment of former trustee Don Barber received a lot of support in the community and the police department.
“Bradleyans like local hiring,” Watson said. “We gave the opportunity for three of our own. I reached out to outside departments verbally, people I had confidence were quite capable of doing the job.”
Two police department lieutenants, he said, passed up the job opportunity because they didn’t feel like they were ready to take command. So it came down to two candidates — Barber and Deputy Chief Craig Anderson.
“I was comfortable with both of them. Don Barber is someone I’ve worked with in the past. He knows our struggles. I think he can solve problems,” the mayor pro tem said.
On Aug. 9, Barber quietly resigned as a trustee. Three days later, he was appointed to the unadvertised position of police chief. He interviewed for the job while still a trustee.
A few years ago, Barber retired as a sergeant from the police department after three decades of service.
Ed Piatt, an adjunct professor at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais and a Daily Journal columnist, said the move to hire Barber, a 30-year veteran of the police department, was probably legal.
But Piatt, whose specialties include ethical leadership, said ethics are about “doing the right things for the right reasons.”
If someone uses his elected post to get a job, Piatt said, “that’s unethical. It smacks of cronyism. It leaves a bad taste for people.”
“I think Bradley should have advertised the job,” Piatt said in an interview. “People want to be assured that the best qualified person is in the office. I’m not saying Don Barber is not qualified, but the process is cloak and dagger. It wasn’t open, and it wasn’t transparent.”
Before the village board meeting last week, Watson told the Daily Journal he had interviewed Barber for the job weeks earlier. Last month, when the newspaper asked Barber about the rumor of his replacing Chief Michael Johnston, he said village leaders hadn’t spoken to him about the job.
John Kraft, a co-founder of Southern Illinois’ Edgar County Watchdogs, called the village’s move “underhanded.”
“It’s a conflict of interest for a sitting trustee to be interviewed to be chief. Voters should be concerned about conflicts of interest,” Kraft said. “We don’t care which side people are on in politics when it comes to principles. If it violates principles, it violates principles.”
Bradley’s appointment, he said, reminded him of the situation with the Kankakee school board last year. Last fall, the board’s vice president, Karen Johnston, resigned her position days before she was appointed as the school district’s $55,000-per-year transportation director. She had been a personal banker before that.
Alisa Kaplan, the policy director for Chicago-based Reform for Illinois, said a “general cloud” looms when it appears elected officials use their positions to get jobs.
“Maybe (Barber) is the best person for the job. But I understand where people could see this as something that is given in return for something, for loyalty,” Kaplan said. “There’s a general cloud that floats above these kinds of things.”
She said it would be best to have a transparent hiring process.
“One elected person appointed by another casts that much more doubt over the whole process,” Kaplan said. “Trust is really important. When people start to distrust their government, it’s not good for democracy.”
Both Watson and Barber are members of the Progressive Citizens Party, which took control of the village board after the April 2 election. A few weeks later, Democratic Mayor Bruce Adams abruptly resigned, citing health reasons.
When Adams was in office, Watson and his political allies called for more transparency. In his unsuccessful bid for mayor in 2017, he promised to announce jobs openings in village government. Yet, he kept the expected opening in the police chief’s position a secret.
“Public ethics are a hot topic right now because of the high levels of party polarization in the country right now,” said Scott Schraufnagel, a political science professor at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. “The two sides are not married to their positions. What one group says was unethical before may say it’s ethical now. We see this political polarization causing inconsistent positions.”
Watson said hiring a chief or other top official is different from other positions in village government. He said he was looking for someone who shares his vision and policy proposals for village government. In the interview process, Watson said, Barber presented a 12-point bullet plan for where he would take the police department.
“I think he is to the point and well-respected,” Watson said. “I’m confident we made a good decision. We’ve been inundated with a lot of police personnel who say Barber is an excellent choice for them. I know there is also a huge support for the decision outside Bradley. I’m completely confident that Barber will do a good job.”
Barber is expected to take office Sept. 17, a day after Johnston retires.
Barber did not return a message for comment. Johnston said he could not comment “at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!