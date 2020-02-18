BOURBONNAIS — An error has been found in the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District’s referendum question on the March 17 primary election ballot.
Voters are being asked to increase the amount of taxes collected by the district to the maximum allowable rate, which is .85 percent. It would be an increase of .4083 percent.
The wording of the referendum question on the ballot, however, asks voters to increase the district’s tax rate by .85 percent to 1.2917 percent.
The error was discovered after absentee voting began and, as such, there was no opportunity to either correct the question or to remove it altogether, according to a news release from the fire district.
The district’s intent is to not seek a rate of 1.2917 percent and district officials say they pledge to noyt levy a tax over and above the intended maximum rate of .85 percent should the referendum be approved.
For every $100,000 of the fair market value of their homes, residents can expect a $136.10 increase in taxes in 2020, $139.23 in 2021, $142.42 in 2022, and $145.70 in 2023, according to the press release.
Though it would be legally able to increase to the incorrect amount stated in the referendum question, district officials say they pledge that the district would not exceed the overall rate.
District officials say the increased tax rate is necessary for it to continue to provide excellent service to the community. If this referendum is unsuccessful, the district intends to pursue another one seeking an increase to .85 percent at the November 2020 general election.
