Erica Paulissen remembered through scholarship

The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley announced the Erica Lynn Paulissen Scholarship Fund. The fund provides two $500 scholarships, awarded to graduating seniors from high schools in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
Paulissen was the daughter of Jeff and Debbie Paulissen. She was born in Kankakee on Dec. 15, 1997. She was a graduate of Herscher High School and Kankakee Community College. She was attending Governor’s State University where she was five classes away from receiving a dual Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and finance and a full-time manager of a local Dairy Queen when her life was taken by a hit-and-run accident on Oct. 14, 2019.
The Paulissen family created the Erica Lynn Paulissen Scholarship fund to honor her legacy and further the educational opportunities of local graduating seniors. An officer of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Paulissen was driven to succeed as a female entrepreneur and support those around her in discovering their purpose.
“Erica also operated an online business in her spare time. To say she was a results-driven young woman would be an understatement. Erica loved to travel, write poetry and was a voracious reader,” said David Paulissen, Erica’s uncle.
Donations to any Community Foundation fund, including the Erica Paulissen Scholarship Fund, can be made online at cfkrv.org, or by mail to the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901.
For more information on funds, contact executive director Nicole Smolkovich at 815-939-1611 or nicole@cfkrv.org.
