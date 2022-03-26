KANKAKEE — A request to remove or alter two bronze-plated plaques bearing the name of disgraced former Kankakee Regional Metropolitan Agency Executive Director Richard Simms has been made.
Bradley Mayor Mike Watson, who was filling in at Thursday’s KRMA Board meeting for Rob Romo, Bradley’s representative to the board, made the request.
After the meeting, Watson explained his thoughts regarding the plaques bearing the Simms’ name.
“It’s time,” Watson said. “I have no ill will toward him, but it is wrong what he did and he was convicted of those crimes. It’s time to pull down his history.”
Watson explained he was in the audience at the February KRMA board meeting and noticed the plaques. The Simms name jumped out at him.
Watson said he would take a metal grinder to the plaques himself to remove the name.
“Let’s see what happens,” he said.
There are two plaques bearing Simms’ name at the plant.
The plaques also include names of KRMA board members who served during major expansions to the wastewater treatment plant. The plaques are required by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency as part of the renovations.
Simms, who is a resident of Marietta, Ohio, is serving a nine-month federal prison term for the theft of $1,257,000 improperly paid from the Kankakee Environmental Services Utility and $768,000 from Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, the region’s wastewater treatment plant, from the timeframe of October 2014 to April 2018.
As part of his sentencing, he has been ordered to repay the money.
KRMA is responsible for treating wastewater from its member municipalities: Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Aroma Park. It also treats wastewater from Manteno and Chebanse by intergovernmental agreement. ESU is the Kankakee department that oversees Kankakee’s public works and sewer system.
Simms agreed to plead guilty during his March 1, 2021, court date after being indicted on the fraud charge in August 2020.
Current KRMA Board president, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, said he understands Watson’s line of thinking. He asked the agency’s director, Dave Tyson, to bring back a proposal to replace the plaques.
“I’m not opposed to it. I understand it,” Curtis said, while noting he wouldn’t want to pay thousands of dollars to replace the wall hangings.
“We also want to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money. I do understand the request,” he said.
Kankakee Alderman Larry Osenga, who also is a KRMA board member, said he has noticed the plaques and the name, as well.
“I agree with Watson,” he said. “He stole from here. It is what it is. After what he did, maybe his name should be removed.”
