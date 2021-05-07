BRADLEY — CSL Behring agreed to pay a $527,144 civil penalty for alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced.
In the statement released earlier this week, CSL, Kankakee County's largest manufacturing employer, with a workforce of about 1,900, also stated it would improve its implementation of its Risk Management Program.
CSL is engaged in the research, development and manufacturing of blood plasma-based medical therapies at the plant located immediately southwest of the Illinois 50 and Armour Road intersection in Bourbonnais Township.
After inspecting the facility in 2018, the U.S. EPA alleged multiple violations of the Risk Management Program required under the Clean Air Act. Facilities which use certain hazardous substances are required to develop a risk plan and implement the program to protect human health and the environment.
The EPA alleged the company failed to develop written operating procedures for safely conducting activities, implement a mechanical integrity program, implement an emergency response program with instructions on the use of relevant equipment, and meeting record-keeping requirements.
Risk Management Plans must be revised and resubmitted to the EPA every five years.
The two parties entered into a consent agreement and final order resolving these alleged violations. To date, CSL has taken steps to comply with the risk program requirements by hiring additional people to implement it.
The fine goes to the U.S. government.
In a statement from CSL, the company stated it focuses on conducting business in a safe and environmentally responsible manner and is pleased to have reached a resolution with the EPA.
"Since the alleged violations at our Kankakee, Ill., site were identified in 2018, CSL Behring has taken a number of steps — such as adding safety and risk-management personnel and programs which enhance oversight and execution — to ensure that the company and the site are in full compliance with applicable regulations."
The company further noted that at no time did the EPA claim any harm caused to environment, employees or the public as a result of the alleged violations "and the language of our agreement with the EPA reflects CSL Behring's cooperative and expeditious efforts to address the issues that were identified."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.