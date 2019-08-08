BRADLEY — An event targeting prospective entrepreneurs will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the center court area of Northfield Square mall.
Perry Johnson, who describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur” and is the CEO of Johnson OmniMedia of South Holland, will be hosting the event.
He is expecting about 100 people to participate in the event. Cost is $50 per person.
Johnson promises to meet individually with each participant to offer advice on their idea.
“This is about helping to build the communities business infrastructure,” he said. “But more importantly to build partnerships and collaboration. I want people to come here and learn.”
Johnson began his career in investment banking, but lost his job just two weeks before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He then started a janitorial business and sold it 10 year later.
From there entered the cigar and wine business. He later ventured into magazine publication and real estate before beginning OmniMedia.
