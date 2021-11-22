Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis joined other elected city officials and volunteers Saturday for Curtis' inaugural Turkey Dinner Giveaway.
In partnership with Kankakee’s Berkot’s Super Foods, Jewel Osco and Walmart donating a total of 177 turkeys and Curtis donating the sides, more than 170 registrants received the Thanksgiving meal.
Curtis said during registration for the giveaway, the phones “were ringing off the hook,” including inquiries from as far as Manteno and Indiana.
“For many years, this is something I’ve always wanted to do to help the community,” he said. “Maybe one day we can do this county-wide.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.