Lyn Stua, at center, is comforted by members of the End of Watch Ride to Remember after it arrived to the Bradley Police Department on Saturday to honor fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, wife to Stua, as part of the nonprofit Beyond the Call of Duty effort to raise awareness of first responders lost in the line of duty and support the families and communities of the fallen.
ABOVE: After placing a blue rose by her name, Lyn Stua touches the photo of her wife, fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, as the End of Watch Ride to Remember arrived to the Bradley Police Department on Saturday to honor Rittmanic. BELOW: Motorcycles traveling with the End of Watch Ride to Remember pay tribute.
The names and photos of the 339 fallen officers from 2021 are displayed on a 28-foot memorial trailer as the End of Watch Ride to Remember arrived to the Bradley Police Department on Saturday to honor fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. The tour is part of the nonprofit Beyond the Call of Duty effort raise awareness of first responders lost in the line of duty and support the families and communities of the fallen.
Motorcycles traveling with the End of Watch Ride to Remember pay tribute to fallen officers as the caravan arrived to the Bradley Police Department on Saturday to honor fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, who was one of the 339 fallen officers of 2021 commemorated on the tour’s memorial trailer.
Blue ribbons tied around trees at the Bradley Police Station greeted the End of Watch Ride to Remember as the caravan arrived to the Bradley Police Department on Saturday to honor fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. Rittmanic is one of the 339 fallen officers of 2021 commemorated on the tour's memorial trailer.
Lyn Stua, at center, is comforted by members of the End of Watch Ride to Remember after it arrived to the Bradley Police Department on Saturday to honor fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, wife to Stua, as part of the nonprofit Beyond the Call of Duty effort to raise awareness of first responders lost in the line of duty and support the families and communities of the fallen.
ABOVE: After placing a blue rose by her name, Lyn Stua touches the photo of her wife, fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, as the End of Watch Ride to Remember arrived to the Bradley Police Department on Saturday to honor Rittmanic. BELOW: Motorcycles traveling with the End of Watch Ride to Remember pay tribute.
The names and photos of the 339 fallen officers from 2021 are displayed on a 28-foot memorial trailer as the End of Watch Ride to Remember arrived to the Bradley Police Department on Saturday to honor fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. The tour is part of the nonprofit Beyond the Call of Duty effort raise awareness of first responders lost in the line of duty and support the families and communities of the fallen.
Motorcycles traveling with the End of Watch Ride to Remember pay tribute to fallen officers as the caravan arrived to the Bradley Police Department on Saturday to honor fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, who was one of the 339 fallen officers of 2021 commemorated on the tour’s memorial trailer.
Blue ribbons tied around trees at the Bradley Police Station greeted the End of Watch Ride to Remember as the caravan arrived to the Bradley Police Department on Saturday to honor fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. Rittmanic is one of the 339 fallen officers of 2021 commemorated on the tour's memorial trailer.
BRADLEY — The faces of 339 police officers arrived to the parking lot of the Bradley Police Station on Saturday afternoon, displayed alongside their names and end of watch dates in 2021.
Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic is one of those faces, with her watch having ended on Dec. 30, 2021.
The End of Watch Ride to Remember stopped in Bradley to honor Rittmanic as part of the nonprofit Beyond the Call of Duty’s effort to raise awareness of first responders lost in the line of duty and support the families and communities of the fallen.
Family, friends, fellow officers and community members gathered to welcome the caravan and participate in the brief ceremony where a blue rose was placed next to Rittmanic’s name by her wife, Lyn Stua.
Former and current officers embark on the 22,000-mile-plus tour, starting in Spokane, Wash., accompanied by motorcycle riders that follow a customized 28-foot trailer with photos and names of the 339 fallen officers in 2021.
Of those, 240 were due to COVID-19.
The tour made memorial stops throughout the Midwest, also stopping Saturday in Pesotum to honor Senior Master Trooper Todd Anthony Hanneken, and in Champaign to honor Police Officer Chris Oberheim.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.