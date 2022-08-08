BRADLEY — The faces of 339 police officers arrived to the parking lot of the Bradley Police Station on Saturday afternoon, displayed alongside their names and end of watch dates in 2021.

Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic is one of those faces, with her watch having ended on Dec. 30, 2021.

The End of Watch Ride to Remember stopped in Bradley to honor Rittmanic as part of the nonprofit Beyond the Call of Duty’s effort to raise awareness of first responders lost in the line of duty and support the families and communities of the fallen.

