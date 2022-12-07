KANKAKEE — While it wouldn’t take effect until next June, Kankakee vehicle owners might have a nice Valentine’s Day gift.
The Kankakee administration is expressing optimism the $35 vehicle sticker tax will be eliminated, which means there will be no need to acquire the windshield decal this summer.
Alderman Mike O’Brien, D-2, who is chairman of the city’s council Budget Committee, said the matter will be up for discussion at Monday’s Budget Committee meeting.
Mayor Chris Curtis said if all goes as anticipated, the city council could be voting on the elimination of the tax in late January and early February.
The elimination of the tax would take two separate votes. The tax long has been a sore subject with residents. It was put in place many years ago during the Mayor Donald Green administration to make up for funding shortfalls.
When finances improved, the tax was eliminated but later reinstated when the finances again dipped.
Discussion of the fate of the tax began about six months ago, leadership said. The administration indicated during the campaign to maintain the city’s home rule authority it would vow to eliminate the vehicle tax if the home rule vote was successful.
It was successful by an overwhelming margin.
If the city had lost its home rule powers, the fate of some funding sources likely would have been lost.
The mayor is sticking to his word.
Curtis said the administration is not looking at simply finding another place to put a replacement revenue stream. He said while the tax annually grosses some $425,000, by the time all expenses are extracted, the tax clears about $300,000.
“We are not talking about taxing anything else to make up for it. I believe we are in a solid fiscal state,” Curtis said.
City comptroller Elizabeth Kubal said after the council meeting that major funding sources such as income taxes, the 6.25% sales tax and the gaming taxes are all trending high, making this tax — which was put in place because of shrinking funding sources — not as critical to the city’s balance sheet. The additional 2% sales tax (of the 8.25% total) goes to police and fire pension funds.
Curtis said if the tax is eliminated, that does not mean the enforcement of the green 2022 sticker goes away. He said police would continue to ticket vehicles that should have the sticker until the end of June.
“This tax has been necessary in the past,” O’Brien said after the meeting. In the coming budget year, perhaps it is not as critical, he said.
Said Curtis: “The state of our finances is trending very well. I think this is something we can absorb.”
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
