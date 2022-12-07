KANKAKEE — While it wouldn’t take effect until next June, Kankakee vehicle owners might have a nice Valentine’s Day gift.

The Kankakee administration is expressing optimism the $35 vehicle sticker tax will be eliminated, which means there will be no need to acquire the windshield decal this summer.

Alderman Mike O’Brien, D-2, who is chairman of the city’s council Budget Committee, said the matter will be up for discussion at Monday’s Budget Committee meeting.

