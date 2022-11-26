Empty Chair Campaign

Over 87 chairs, covered with a purple ribbon in honor of Overdose Awareness, are displayed on the front lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse. Each chair represents a victim of a drug-related overdose death between 2021-22 in the county. The display is part of the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Kankakee County Coroner's “Empty Chair Campaign,” which is raising awareness to end overdose deaths in Kankakee County. The display will run from Nov. 23-27.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The holiday season is for family and friends.

For many, it is a joyous time, but for some, a chair sits empty at the dinner table.

In Kankakee County, families are missing a total of 87 loved ones who died from drug-related overdoses since 2021.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

