KANKAKEE — Tina Irvin, a 37-year Kankakee area registered nurse from Momence, said she is afraid to look inside her mailbox for fear there will be a notice rejecting her exemption request for not taking the COVID-19 vaccination as required by her employer.
Late Wednesday afternoon, she stood with other protesters — mostly healthcare workers — demonstrating their solidarity against what they believe is an improper mandate to become vaccinated against the pandemic-causing COVID-19 virus.
“I know they think we don’t know how to think for ourselves, but we do,” she said. “I’m not getting this. I’m afraid to look at my email.”
Whether she will receive her exemption or not, the next month will be likely tension-filled for numerous employees at Riverside Healthcare and AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospitals as their deadlines for employees to get vaccinated inch near.
At Riverside, employees have until Oct. 31 to receive their vaccination. If they are not vaccinated by then, those employees deemed not to be exempt from the mandate will be suspended for two weeks and then terminated if still not in compliance.
At AMITA, the deadline is Nov. 12 and the resulting procedure is the same.
On a summer-like late afternoon Wednesday, employees from the two local hospitals and their supporters lined the West Court Street bridge — between Wall Street and Kennedy Drive — which basically spans between the two healthcare organizations.
Passing motorists provided a steady stream of honking horns showing their support for the group, but what impact the demonstration had on the two organizations appeared to be little.
In a requested response to Wednesday’s protest, Riverside’s marketing director Carl Maronich said, “As an organization with deep roots in the community, we acknowledge that some of our friends and neighbors have strong feelings regarding vaccine mandates. We respect those community members and their right to express their views publicly.
“While we strive to avoid issues that generate controversy, we must state clearly that the COVID-19 vaccine offers our patients, employees and community the best protection from serious or even fatal complications that could result from the virus.”
Among those with strong feelings is Neelie Panozzo, a nurse practitioner and a leader in the local movement seeking freedom to decline the vaccination. She said she was not surprised by the large turnout of Wednesday’s protest.
“We are going to lose our jobs. We are being forced out because of our views,” she said. “They are pushing very competent healthcare workers out of Kankakee County.
“I never knew my job could so easily be at risk,” she said.
Panozzo asked how the community will be served if a significant portion of hospital employees lose their jobs.
In an earlier interview with Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic, the Journal learned that an estimated 1 to 3 percent of staff could be in danger of losing their positions as a result of non-vaccination. That could mean up to 100 people at Riverside. Figures for AMITA Health were unavailable.
Regardless, the employees and supporters at Wednesday’s protest are digging in, partially on the basis of freedom of choice.
“This is not just about a vaccination, but about freedom,” said Michele Barbee, of Kankakee.
She is not employed by either hospital but said she attended the protest to support the workers who are affected by the mandates that she says are an overstepping of boundaries by the government and hospitals.
“It’s always time for people’s voices to be heard,” said Barbee, who noted she had contracted the virus a year ago and has now been vaccinated.
For Megan VanVoorst, a Limestone resident who has been a registered nurse for about two years at AMITA, she said though the future is uncertain, she remains opposed to the vaccination mandate.
“I’m hoping things will change before Nov. 12,” she said of AMITA’s deadline for employees.
Her mother, Dana VanVoorst, a licensed practical nurse at Kankakee County VA Clinic in Bourbonnais, was much more straightforward.
“We are not going to take the vaccine. We shouldn’t have to,” she said, noting that like her daughter, she has filed an exemption request.
Standing in front of a U.S. flag draped over the West Court Street bridge over the Kankakee River, Mike Hildebrand said he was on hand to lend support.
“This should be a personal choice, not a government choice,” said the retired area public works employee from Bourbonnais. “If they can tell you to do this, they can tell you to do anything. It seems there is no debate allowed here. It’s my way or the highway.”
For the administration of AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, the patients are at the heart of their mandate.
“AMITA Health has been on the forefront of caring for COVID-19 patients since the earliest days of the pandemic,” the hospital said in a statement following Wednesday’s protest. “It’s more important than ever to take every possible action to protect our patients, our community and one another from this virus. Our medical experts agree with national medical leaders — vaccination is our best way out of this pandemic.”
The AMITA statement added vaccines have proven to be safe and very effective in lessening illness in breakthrough cases.
“Only by vaccinating will we stop this virus from circulating and mutating,” it said. “The health and safety of all is our first and foremost priority.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.