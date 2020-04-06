The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs has confirmed that an employee at the Prince Home on the Illinois Veterans Home campus in Manteno tested positive last week for the coronavirus.
There are no known cases in any residents, Veterans Affair officials said in a release.
The Prince Home is a standalone building on the IVHM property providing housing and supportive services for homeless veterans.
"All residents and staff have been notified and the employee is on leave for recovery," according to a press release. "The Prince Home is following recommendations from local health officials and the Illinois Department of Public Health to safeguard everyone at the home, including cleaning and disinfecting the area where the employee worked."
"The health and safety of Illinois' veterans and the dedicated staff who support them is the top priority of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs."
The department said they acted early to safeguard Illinois' veterans by restricting visitation to essential staff, implementing strict social distancing, and encouraging residents to stay in their rooms. It also instituted health screenings for all staff and residents entering the facility — including temperature checks — and remains highly vigilant for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.
