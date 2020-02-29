KANKAKEE — At a Kankakee County finance committee meeting on Thursday, a county board member and the treasurer took county auditor Jake Lee to task with pointed questions regarding statements he has made as part of his run for re-election.
A Republican, Lee is being challenged in the March 17 primary by Brandon Meredith.
After Lee gave his claims and auditor’s reports to the committee, whose meetings are live-streamed on the county’s YouTube channel, county board member Tinker Parker asked Lee for evidence of allegations he’s made.
“It was in your speech on Feb. 4 where you stated county government is still not abiding by those principles,” said Parker, who attended the meeting via live video feed. “You went on to say that you want facts. Correct? So do I. You said that in county government people believe that facts can be altered. And whatever our whims are, people should accept. Can you give me evidence of that statement, sir?”
Lee said, “OK, I guess this is the appropriate place for that? That statement is, of course, my perspective on the fact that the county has not been compliant with state statute as it relates to the auditor’s office for 16 years.”
Parker also questioned Lee on giving an employee of the auditor’s office a bonus in 2019, an action she said wasn’t allowed for in county government.
“Is that not paying your pal?” Parker asked, referring to comments she said he has made about county government officials paying their pals with taxpayer money.
“Let’s be clear, my employee is not my pal,” Lee responded. “You can pay a bonus. It’s not illegal or unethical, especially if you consider she’s actually a CPA.”
After responding to Parker’s questions, Lee explained his interpretation of the state law on how the auditor’s role is defined when it comes to county finances is different from what has been the rule.
What followed were statements from county treasurer Nick Africano to the committee.
“I want to keep my calm, but the idea of fraud and corruption have not come from the board, those have come from the auditor,” Africano said. “You keep hearing things are against the law. Nothing is against the law. Nothing has been adjudicated. Nothing to this day is against the law.
“You cannot say something that is not true. That’s his opinion. If some other lawyer said it, it’s their opinion. It’s not fact until it’s adjudicated, and it has not been adjudicated.”
He said Lee acts as if he’s the only one who knows what’s going on. “And I tell you, it really p***** me off because it’s not true. And I’m tired of sitting here month after month after month of hearing it. I supported you from the beginning. I asked you to come to my office. I asked you to make the processes in my office work. You refused.”
Lee said in response that Africano had pushed him to sue the county board to prove his point. He also pointed to assistance that his office has given to the treasurer’s office.
“To say that our office hasn’t done anything, is disingenuous and, frankly, unfair,” Lee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!