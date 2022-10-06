Embrace Consignment (copy)

Embrace Consignment will soon be packing up its merchandise in Meadowview and head to its planned new location in Bradley, in the former Martin Whalen Office Solutions property.

BRADLEY — Embrace Consignment, a Kankakee-based retailer for the past 10 years in the Shoppes at Meadowview shopping center, is set to embrace a new location in Bradley.

The company, started by Kankakeean Julie Jones-Reece in 2009 in the Bradley Village Square Shopping Center, is set to move into the former Martin Whalen Office Solutions site, 148 N. Kinzie Ave., in Bradley.

At Tuesday’s Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, commissioners voted 5-0 to grant a special use permit to operate a consignment store within a business-zoned commercial district.

