KANKAKEE — Kankakee County sheriff's official Ed Zopf, who has been under investigation for an alleged incident after a sheriff's golf outing, retired Friday, an official said Tuesday.
County Administrator Anita Speckman confirmed Zopf's retirement, but would release no other details. Zopf was the sheriff's office's chief of patrol.
Sheriff Mike Downey and Chief Deputy Ken McCabe did not immediately return messages for comment. It is unclear who is taking Zopf's place.
Zopf was placed on administrative leave with pay a few weeks ago because of an alleged incident after the sheriff's annual golf outing on June 14 at Oak Springs Golf Course, southeast of Kankakee.
Sheriff's officials have treated the allegation against Zopf as a "personnel matter." They have not discussed their investigation publicly.
The case has not been characterized as a criminal investigation. Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe has said he was unaware of any criminal complaint filed against Zopf.
The annual golf outing, which attracts many area police officers, is the main fundraiser for Downey's campaign. Even though the sheriff faced no opponents in 2016 or 2018, he raises tens of thousands of dollars each year at the golf outing, perhaps to ward off prospective opponents. His next election is 2022.
In May, the county board honored Zopf for reaching his 20-year mark. He has his photo taken with the sheriff.
Zopf is a member of the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. Under that pension system's rules, law enforcement members can start collecting a pension after 20 years of service as long as they are at least 50. Zopf's age is not publicly available.
Zopf made $103,000 in 2018, according to OpenTheBooks.com.
