Kankakee County has a long history with the United Way, dating back to the time it was called the Community Chest.
These days, information about the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois counties can be found at myunitedway.org. The current fundraising drive goes on until the annual meeting in March.
Think recently spoke with Kerstin Rust, the new executive director of the United Way, on her career and the future of the agency. The questions were posed by Phil Angelo with answers provided by Rust. Both are edited for length and continuity.
What inspired you to get into a career centered on charity?
I knew I always wanted to do something good with my life. In high school, I volunteered with groups. In college, I was a member of Ambassadors for Children, and we raised $45,000 to build a school in Uganda. We organized a benefit concert and took donations at a table.
I went to the groundbreaking in Uganda. It clicked for me — ‘This is the type of work I want to do.’
Right now, the general economy is pretty good. Does that make it easier for people to give, or does it make it harder because people do not see the need?
I think people still see the need. The challenge is we live in an era of instant technology. People want to see immediate gratification. We have to get and keep people’s attention.
What can be done to get that attention?
I really want to elevate the profile of the United Way. There is a lot of opportunity to form new groups to support the United Way.
To elevate the profile, we need to explain what value the United Way adds when we fund programs.
We will be hiring a new community impact coordinator to make that clearer. We will be able to tell investors what their return on the dollar is. We can show concrete results and then tell people this is what you will be able to do by giving.
United Way traditionally has relied on payroll deductions. Do payroll deductions still work at a time when larger industrial payrolls seem to be shrinking?
A great foundation has been laid here, but there are a lot of markets we have not tapped into.
There is an opportunity with young people, who might not be on a big payroll but might be working for a small business. They will give money when they have money. We need to recognize them when they do give, and we need to work with small businesses when they are thriving.
What is the goal for this year’s United Way drive?
We have been declining for the past three or four years, so our immediate goal is to stop that from continuing and to grow revenue.
That might not be possible this year because we are already in the middle of the campaign, but that is the goal.
What do you see as the greatest need in the community?
There are a lot of competing needs. It is not just one thing. A lot of the problems are intertwined.
Give me your best appeal, the best reason why someone should give to the United Way?
We fund 40 programs in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, and those programs touch one in every four residents with some form of help and support.
The decisions on which programs to help is made through an allocation process. Agencies submit grants and a group of volunteers, including board members, go see the programs in action and decide which ones to support and how much to give them.
Your money absolutely will be spent wisely and responsibly.
There are so many unmet needs and so many good programs that are underfunded. A simple thing, such as the price of a pack of gum, can be turned into board books for children.
There was a study that identified early childhood development as a great challenge in our community. We have many students who start kindergarten already behind the national norms. Once they start behind it is hard to get them to stay on track.
What would be your ideal world?
One where every need is met. One where we see transformational changes. One where mental health services are affordable and accessible, so we can successfully work on teen depression and prevent suicide.
What is the most fun part of your job?
Meeting passionate and dedicated people. I spent six years commuting to Oak Brook. I now am building up a local network of contacts. That’s great for me.
What changes are coming at the United Way?
Right now, we only have one part-time employee, a database coordinator, but we soon will be hiring a development manager to help raise money and a community impact coordinator. This should happen within the next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!