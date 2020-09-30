Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — A nomination committee was elected on Sept. 10 for the purpose of election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee of the NAACP Kankakee County Branch.
The nomination committee will make its first report to the regular membership during the 7 p.m. meeting on Thursday, Oct. 8.
The meeting also will include receipt of nominations by petition and election of the Election Supervisory Committee.
All members whose memberships are current as of April 1 may be nominated for office or as an at-large member of the Executive Committee.
In order to sign a nominating petition, or be elected to the Election Supervisory Committee, a member must be current as of 30 days prior to the October meeting.
On Nov. 12, the election of officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee will be held.
Polls will open from 3 to 7 p.m. at 657 E. Court St., Suite 205, Kankakee.
In order to vote in a branch election, one must be a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election. A form of identification is required.
