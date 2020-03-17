ELECTION NIGHT BLOG: Primary election results for Kankakee County

9:44 p.m.: Kankakee County voters have said no to the expansion of the Kankakee River Conservancy District and its corresponding property tax.
9:35 p.m.: In what had become the most contentious race on the primary ballot, incumbent Jake Lee defeated Brandon Meredith to be the Republican nominee for Kankakee County auditor.
9:28 p.m. Limestone Fire Protection District's referendum fell 603 (54 percent) to 504 (46 percent). The turnout for the referendum was 30 percent, with 1,146 of 3,833 registered voters in the district casting a ballot.
Limestone Deputy Fire Chief Austyn Bruno said, "We tried our hardest. There were several things on the ballot .. the river conservancy, people are not working right now, businesses are closed, people are asked not to leave their house. And we live in Illinois, one of the highest taxing states in America."
9:20 p.m. Looks like we're just waiting for ballots to be reported in four precincts: Bourbonnais 14 and 13, and Yellowhead 1 and 2.
9:10 p.m.: We're at 94 percent counted. Jake Lee still has a handsome lead against Brandon Meredith, and it's still not looking good for referendums other than the Bradley sales tax increase. Still without any votes tallied on the referendum question regarding cannabis in Grant Park.
9:03 p.m.: Margins just keep getting bigger in many of the referendum questions. Only one seeing a win at this point is the Bradley sales tax.
8:59 p.m.: For what it's worth, Joe Biden has a massive lead over Bernie Sanders ... and the other 11 Democratic presidential nominees on the ballot. The Illinois race was called for Biden a few hours ago.
And, so far, 182 votes in Kankakee County have been counted for Republican presidential hopeful Roque De La Fuente.
8:57 p.m.: Jake Lee (54%) is pulling away from Brandon Meredith (46%) with 5,273 votes tallied in the GOP race for county auditor.
8:54 p.m.: 84 precincts counted and Patrick Joyce still has a commanding lead in Kankakee County in the Democratic race for the 40th District.
8:42 p.m.: With almost 60% of votes counted, the door is starting to close on the river conservancy district referendum question. 58% against and 42% for.
8:38 p.m.: The divide is growing between the votes on a proposed tax increase for Bourbonnais fire district now at 58% no, 42% yes.
8:30 p.m. In Kankakee County, Charlene Eads is leading Robert Snipes in the race for the Democrat state representative nomination in the 79th District.
8:26 p.m. Patrick Joyce is walking away with the State Senate 40th District nomination race against three opponents (Marta Perales, Lori Wilcox and Monica Gordon) in Kankakee County. Here, he is holding 65% of the vote. Results not known yet in other areas of the district.
8:19 p.m.: More than 1,400 votes in and Jake Lee is holding his lead over Brandon Meredith in the county auditor race.
8:15 p.m.: The only referendum question on the yes side of passage so far is the Bradley sales tax. Property tax increases for fire districts in Grant Park and Bourbonnais are both trending no so far, as is the expansion of the Kankakee River Conservancy District. No ballots recorded yet for Peotone 207U, Grant Park cannabis and Limestone fire district.
8:13 p.m.: As we roll over into 20% of votes counted, Jake Lee (53%) takes the lead against Brandon Meredith (47%) in the battle for the Republican nomination for Kankakee County auditor. This is easily the most hotly contested race of the night.
8 p.m. Update on referendum questions:
• With 559 ballots recorded so far, the 55% are saying no to a proposed property tax increase in the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District.
• With 536 ballots recorded, 52% have voted against expanded the river conservancy district and imposing an additional property tax on more residents.
7:41 p.m.: Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Illinois, securing enough delegates to win GOP nomination.
7:30 p.m.: The Associated Press has called Florida and Illinois wins for Joe Biden's run toward a Democratic presidential nomination.
Locally, results have not yet started to come in.
7 p.m. Polls have closed in the Primary Election.
Despite the growing list of cancellations amid coronavirus concerns in the past few days, Illinois officials decided continue on as planned with today's primary election. Many precautions were be in place to minimize the risk of exposure to coronavirus at polling places.
