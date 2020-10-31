Has Election Day lost its luster? Has getting to the polls between the hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day become too restrictive?
The short answer to those questions appears to be “yes.”
Whatever the reason may be — COVID-19, job conflict, vacation, childcare, weather — more people are turning to early voting or mail-in voting rather than getting to their polling place on the actual day of the election, which is Nov. 3 this year.
The deeper questions are for the political parties: Do they need to adjust how and when they campaign? Does early voting change a party’s strategy?
Gerri Suddeth, Kankakee County Democratic Party chairwoman, was asked if the fact that more voters are finalizing their election decisions prior to election day, should campaign change their strategy?
“No, not at all,” she said. She said numbers of early voters and mail-in ballots are higher this year due to the factor of COVID-19.
“People may be trying to avoid long lines on election day or being surrounded by too many people,” she said in regard to social distancing. “I kind of feel Election Day might be a little quiet.
She believes there are fewer diehard voters who believe the day of the election is the only time frame in which people should vote.
She noted she had until recently been one of those diehards.
“I was going to be at the county building so I should vote as long as I’m there. I don’t see any problems with people voting early. If they truly believe in their heart they are voting for the right person, then there should be no problem,” she said.
She said voting on election day is a tradition, but if people have made up their minds, then there is no real need to wait.
She was asked if the simple fact of gaining as much information about the candidates makes it beneficial to wait? She said that would certainly be a reason to wait.
“It’s largely habit. That’s the day to vote. That’s the day our country chooses the president. This is the day that is set aside,” she said.
But those hard and fast rules may not be for the next generation or even for the generation which followed them for so many years.
Nick Africano, Kankakee County Republican Party chairman, said he doesn’t believe election day voting is becoming a tradition of years gone by. He thinks COVID-19 and the Illinois Democratic Party are pushing these early voting numbers. He said the increased number of early votes doesn’t favor one party over another.
“I’m actually encouraged by it. People voting. That’s what we want. I certainly hope election day voting doesn’t become a thing of the past,” he said.
However, Africano said he hopes in upcoming elections — assuming the COVID concern is long past — people will go back to casting their ballot on election day.
“I think early voting has gotten a little out of control. The voting process is getting so drawn out. If people are interested enough in an election to vote, we shouldn’t need a 40-day window in which to vote,” he said.
Campaigns have changed. Candidates have changed. But certain aspects of an election need to remain constant, he said.
“I’m not sure this is all a benefit to the voters. Meeting the candidates and hearing them is what an election should be. I believe that’s becoming more foreign,” Africano said.
And Africano wanted to remind everyone of one simple fact. This is 2020.
“I wouldn’t be crazy in 2020 that we might not have our presidential results until Christmas. I certainly hope on election night we have some sense as to who will be the president for the next four years. But it’s 2020. It’s worse than Murphy’s Law.”
