Kankakee County Board member Colton Ekhoff announced Thursday he is running for county auditor.

Ekhoff, a Republican, has served on the county board since 2018, representing Momence, Grant Park and a northeast portion of Kankakee County. He will face incumbent Republican Jake Lee in the primary March 19.

"During this time, I have learned, listened and led; however, much work remains to be done," said Ekhoff in a news release. "Every vote I've taken, I think of the taxpayers. I take my constituents' concerns and all of those throughout Kankakee County into consideration when casting my vote."

