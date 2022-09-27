Cops

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said there were eight fentanyl overdoses reported during the weekend.

Of those eight, two victims died and a third is in critical condition in a local hospital, Gessner said.

Gessner said a majority of the overdoses occurred in the Bradley area.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

