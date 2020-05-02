On Oct. 3, 1903, a new dam stretching 565 feet across the Kankakee River was dedicated at Waldron (Aroma Park). The new dam was just downstream of an older dam that had failed three years earlier.
Reporting on the event the following day, the Kankakee Daily Republican noted that “The new dam is known as the Beardsley gravity dam, and is probably the last to be built under the personal supervision of Mr. Beardsley, who has an exceptional record, in that he has built a hundred such dams since he first entered the business.”
The “Mr. Beardsley” referred to by the newspaper was Edwin R. Beardsley, who had emigrated from Indiana to Kankakee County in 1855, at the age of 31. He settled in the small town called Aroma, which had been laid out three years earlier by brothers Alvin and Slocum Wilbur (The town name was a play on the name of James Romer, a close friend of the Wilburs). In 1873, a group of promoters laid out a new town, just north of Aroma, that they named “Waldron.” For many years, that name was generally used to refer to the Waldron/Aroma area. Later, the present name of Aroma Park was adopted.
The Wilburs had started to build a dam across the Kankakee River, just upstream of the town, but went bankrupt before completing it. Beardsley bought the partly-built dam and the water rights, along with property on the north shore of the river where the Wilburs had begun excavating a millrace.
Beardsley completed the dam, as well as the millrace, which created an island several hundred yards in length. On the north bank of the river, at the western end of the millrace, he erected a three-story stone gristmill. Over the next several decades, the island became an industrial complex, as Beardsley added a sawmill, grain elevator, a wagon-building shop and a paper mill.
Beardsley’s new dam was built to a design that he had invented and patented in 1895. The old dam, which failed after almost a half century, had been constructed with a curved shape facing upstream to resist the force of the flowing water. His 1903 “gravity dam” was built in a straight line from bank-to-bank.
“I have been building these dams many years,” Beardsley told the Daily Republican, “and find their durability greater than any other method of building. ... This is owing to the fact that all its parts depend for its safety upon the gravity of the water, and thus, the force of the water becomes the friend of the dam rather than its enemy. ... Ice expansion, vibration, and vacuums — the cause of the destruction of many dams— are successfully overcome in this dam.”
The new dam, built at a cost of $10,000, required 75,000 board feet of lumber, 150 barrels of cement and 60 kegs of nails. Under the direction of Beardsley’s son-in-law, J.T. Lenfestey, the project was completed in 40 days. Lenfestey practiced good labor relations: “The 15 men employed on the job were served with hot coffee and sandwiches each morning at 10 o’clock,” observed the Daily Republican, “which prevented their becoming chilled by working in the water, as well as preserving their good humor.”
The gravity dam was not Beardsley’s only invention; in 1870, he had patented an improved form of water turbine for use in gristmills and similar applications. He also was the author of a widely-read book on hydraulics and dam construction. In 1901, he formed a company that proposed building a series of seven dams on the Kankakee River from Altorf to the river’s junction with the DesPlaines River. The dams would generate electrical power that would be sold to companies operating trolley lines in Chicago. The plan apparently was never carried out.
Beardsley also was in the river transportation business during his early years in Aroma. In the late 1850s, cargoes of grain and other goods were shipped down the river from Momence aboard a small steamboat. Beardsley’s dam, of course, prevented the boat from continuing downriver. The enterprising Aroma miller and dam builder’s solution to the problem was to launch his own riverboat. His vessel, a flatboat with a stern paddlewheel powered by two horses walking on treadmills, transported cargoes from Aroma to the railroad at Kankakee.
On March 13, 1913, the Daily Republican carried the following obituary: “Edwin R. Beardsley, one of the most widely known among the pioneer citizens of Kankakee County, the inventor of the gravity dam ... died at his home in Waldron about 2 o’clock this morning, after a lingering illness. ... He was 89 years old.”
The dam he built at Waldron no longer stretches across the Kankakee River; only battered, decaying concrete abutments on either shore remain. The dam was demolished, probably in the late 1930s, to improve the river’s flow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!