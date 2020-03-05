KANKAKEE — Edison Primary School is seeing success in its new model of parent-teacher conferences, the school’s Principal Cheryl O’Leary told the Kankakee School Board Wednesday.
Edison started hosting a series of parent-teacher conferences this school year called Academic Parent Teacher Teams, or APTT, in which parents are invited to meet with teachers to set specific achievement goals for their children.
The conferences were initiated in response to Illinois designating Edison in the lowest-performing category based on federal Every Student Succeeds Act standards.
The annual state designations take student success and school quality factors into account, such as standardized test scores, year-to-year student growth and chronic absenteeism.
The four possible designations, from highest- to lowest- achieving, are exemplary, commendable, under-performing and lowest performing.
“Parent-teacher conferences used to be a one-on-one conference with parents for about 10 minutes,” O’Leary said. “The meeting we do now, the full class comes in; we go through the folders, set goals, things like that.”
O’Leary said the most recent APTT conference had 105 parents attend out of 185 total for the school, setting a new record compared to previous years’ parent-teacher conferences.
“It’s the highest [attendance] we’ve ever had in the spring,” she said, citing fliers and automated phone calls as a means the school used to bolster participation.
Three APTT conferences are planned for each school year, with one scheduled in September, March and May.
District 111 Superintendent Genevra Walters said this year was the first time Edison received a lowest-performing designation; the school was designated as commendable last year.
O’Leary said that while the designation needs to improve, it also “started the ball rolling” for some positive changes, such as the APTT conferences.
“It only took one designation of lowest-performing school for us to know we needed to make a change,” O’Leary said.
Educating parents on the state’s expectations for each grade level is an important aspect of the conferences, she said.
“We let the parents know what the designations are and that we need to work together on and what the goals are,” O’Leary said. “Many parents have never seen the state test as it is now or what has to be done.”
Walters said the district is using additional state funding provided this year for its ESSA designations to work with a learning partner to improve and align its K-12 curriculum.
“Even though we have four [schools] that have the designation, we don’t feel like we need to work with just those four because Edison only has most of those kids one year,” she said.
Walters said she believes the APTT conferences have the potential to lead to significant improvement.
“I think that having parents partner with us closely in terms of what they can do when students are at home in the summer or on the weekend will make a huge difference,” she said.
The district is also planning to host meetings for parents of different subgroups of students, such as African American students, Latino students and students with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs).
Walters said the ESSA designations are based on achievement gaps between different subgroups, such as low-income students.
“Our goal is to have community meetings by the end of the year if possible and through the fall with those groups, either with community members or parents, that are focused on the learning of the individual groups,” Walters said.
Students will take their next standardized tests in April, and the state’s annual ESSA designations are announced in the fall, O’Leary said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!