KANKAKEE — A new report has shown that dozens of Illinois schools have failed to meet reading or math standards and one is a Kankakee primary school.

Edison Primary School, located on Kankakee’s eastside along East Maple Street, made the list of 30 schools where not a single third-grade student could read at grade level based on standardized test scores.

Of the 30 schools on the list, 22 were Chicago Public Schools.

