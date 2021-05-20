KANKAKEE — Ed Meents preferred blending in rather than standing out.
He also often presented a somewhat stern exterior, but those close to him noted he had a heart of gold and was willing to help wherever, whenever he could.
Meents, a former longtime Kankakee County Board member, Herscher School Board member and Kankakee County Community Services Inc., board member, among many organizations he served, died Tuesday. He was 90.
Known for his fiscal conservative nature and his devotion to those he represented, Meents left deep appreciation within the organizations he help guide.
“Ed was the ‘money guy,’” is how former Kankakee County Board Chairman Karl Kruse described his longtime fellow board member. “He knew dollars and cents like no one else. We looked to him for information and knowledge in terms of revenues and how they matched our expenses. He really knew that business.”
A former farmer in Iroquois County, as well as a controller at Roper Corp., Meents served many roles within Kankakee County.
In addition to his duties with the county board, KCCSI and Herscher schools, Meents also was a Limestone Township supervisor, a volunteer with The Salvation Army and other charitable organizations.
But he most often preferred to be somewhat in the background rather than up front.
“He kept his ear to the voices of those who knew what was happening,” Kruse said.
Meents served on the county board from 1992-2006.
But, Kruse said, its was Ed’s frugal nature that made him stand out among his colleagues.
“That was the philosophy he taught us. He always said better to be financially safe than in debt. He was absolutely a fiscal conservative,” Kruse said.
Robert Ellington Snipes, who served on the county board with Meents, simply labeled him the “protector of the taxpayers’ money.”
“He wasn’t going to spend it foolishly or let others do it. He was a stern guy,” he said. “For sure he was the watchdog over the community’s finances.”
Snipes said the unique smile Meents displayed belied his calculator-like mind.
“Once the numbers weren’t gelling, that nice face of his changed,” Snipes recalled. “He had the heart of the people.”
KCCSI executive director Vincent Clark said Meents served on the organization’s board for more than 25 years. Part of that tenure was as board chairman.
While the two men did not know one another prior to being involved with the organization, they became close friends. Clark has directed KCCSI since 1995.
“I had complete trust in his leadership. He was certainly an advocate for people in need,” Clark said before noting Meents made sure everyone was accountable for their actions.
“He wasn’t a pushover. If something was wrong or out of order, he wanted it resolved.”
Clark said he could easily recall the worst experience he had with Meents.
“The worst thing he ever did from my perspective was turn in his resignation. He was so committed to our organization.”
Clark said it was not well known, but Meents annually made a financial donation to KCCSI, in addition to his gift of time.
“Most people would say he was a tough person. He wasn’t. He was a kind man. He was a softy. He had to have a big heart to do all what he did. He might have put up a front ... but he loved people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.