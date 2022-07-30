House construction (copy)

This is a sight local leadership is hoping to see in future years. The Economic Alliance of Kankakee County is seeking funding to complete a county housing study.

KANKAKEE — The foundation for the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County’s proposed housing market survey appears to have been poured and the much-needed study might happen in the coming months.

The Kankakee County Board’s Finance Committee gave its approval on Wednesday to the county giving the economic alliance $16,750 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the study.

The measure will need final approval by the full county board at its Aug. 9 meeting.

