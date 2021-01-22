KANKAKEE — The Economic and Community Development Agency for the City of Kankakee will be partnering with the alderpersons from each ward to conduct needs assessments in each neighborhood in 2021.
Each month, the ECDA will partner with a specific ward’s monthly meeting or schedule a meeting in that ward to hear the residents’ needs and feedback in their communities. The wards will rotate each month and these meetings will be held virtually until further notice.
First up is Ward 4. The meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, on Zoom. To join, email yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov in advance for a meeting link. More information can also be found on the city's website, citykankakee-il.gov.
In previous years, community needs assessments have been conducted through surveys, neighborhood organization meetings, and community events.
“We want to be more intentional and inclusive in gathering important data that impacts our federal funding allocations,” ECDA Executive Director Barbi Brewer-Watson said in a press release.
The data collected from each one of these meetings will be added to other ECDA outreach efforts and will help create the 2021-2022 department of Housing and Urban Development City of Kankakee annual action plan, according to the press release. The data is also used to apply for additional federal, state, and charitable grants which aid city efforts in housing, beautification, neighborhood revitalization, public services, economic development, blight reduction and more.
“As we continue to evolve to better serve our neighborhoods, these meetings serve as first of their kind to be conducted directly with the city’s aldermen and alderwomen in every ward. I am confident they will be a great addition to the ECDA’s community outreach strategy as we continue to move Kankakee Forward,” Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said.
The ECDA currently administers the following state and federal grant programs: Community Development Block Grant, Lead Hazard Reduction and Healthy Homes Grant, Single Family Rehab, Housing Accessibility Program, Landbank Capacity Program, Single Family Repair Program, Strong Communities Program and Abandoned Properties Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.