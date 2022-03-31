Get ready to hop around town for Easter-themed events happening this weekend. There are several opportunities for Easter egg hunts and meet-and-greets with the Easter bunny.
APRIL 2
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
From 8 to 11 a.m. at 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee, GFWC-IL Women’s Club of Kankakee will host a breakfast with the Easter bunny. Tickets are $5 per person and donuts, juice, milk and coffee will be included. Crafts, games and photos with the bunny will take place. To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3iLIPRH.
Vendor Event and Easter Egg Hunt
From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 111 W. Fourth St., Momence, there will be a vendor event hosted by First United Methodist Church of Momence. At 10 a.m., there will be an Easter Egg Hunt (weather permitting).
Senior Life Easter Egg Hunt
At 9:30 a.m. at Riverside Senior Life, 100 Westwood Oaks Court, Kankakee, there will be an Easter egg hunt, photo opportunities with the Easter bunny, crafts, games and cookies. For more information, call 815-935-3273.
APRIL 3
Meet the Easter bunny
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sprinkled With Glitter, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, kids are invited to meet and take a photo with the Easter bunny and enjoy a free treat. For more information, email shopsprinkledwithglitter@yahoo.com.
Easter Egg Hunt and Skate
From 1 to 3 p.m. at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee, there will be an egg hunt and photo opportunities with the Easter bunny. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m., and the hunt is at 1 p.m. followed by skating. Admission for kids 11 and younger is $12 and ages 12 and older cost $11. For more information, call 815-939-1946.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.