BOURBONNAIS — While the annual Easter egg hunt was canceled due to Gov. JB Pritzker's "stay at home" mandate, the Easter bunny will still make a visit to the village of Bourbonnais on Sunday. Village officials say the Easter Bunny Town Tour will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.
"There is a lot going on in the world and it is hard for kids to understand it all," Mayor Paul Schore said. "We want to brighten up their day.
“We couldn’t bring children to the Easter bunny this year so we decided to bring the Easter bunny to them,” he said, adding that children are near and dear to him. “It’s not ideal but these are unusual and challenging times. We are doing what we can to help overcome challenges by bringing some normalcy to our community. We are all in this together, the Easter bunny included.”
The village will release the tour route and approximate time frames for neighborhoods on Saturday via Facebook and villageofbourbonnais.com.
The no-contact event promotes social distancing by encouraging residents to watch and wave from windows inside homes or safely from driveways.
The Easter bunny will be escorted in a village vehicle down neighborhood streets. The village has 83 miles of roads so in order to reach the largest number of residents, the Easter bunny will not be making stops. For everyone’s safety, there will be no candy or passing out of Easter eggs. Gathering in groups roadside is extremely discouraged.
For more information, visit villageofbourbonnais.com/easter-bunny-town-tour.
