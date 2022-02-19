KANKAKEE — The final phase for the design of the East Riverwalk project is nearing completion, and if everything falls into place, residents could be enjoying the Kankakee River from this new vantage point by spring 2024.
As the Hitchcock Design Group walked through all aspects of the design for the 1-acre parcel at the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue at community sessions this week, there remained the matter of raising the estimated $3.25 million to make these plans a reality.
Translation: The difficult work is about to begin.
After meeting with Hitchcock architects this week, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the development now moves into the critical phase of raising money.
Basically, he said he believes there are three avenues to gather these funds: Private donors, Tax Increment Financing district funding, and state and federal grants.
He has been consistent this development will not be constructed simply on the backs of Kankakee property taxpayers.
And, he noted after Wednesday’s meeting at the Kankakee Public Library, he does not see actual construction happening until at least $1.5 million has been raised.
NEW HIRE SOUGHT
To that end, Curtis said he is hopeful the three entities behind the Kankakee Riverwalk — the city, the Kankakee Valley Park District and the Kankakee Riverfront Society — will have a marketing director for the project hired in April or May to head the fundraising effort.
The mayor said he believes private fundraising can bring in $1 million. Grant applications also are being completed to bring in funds.
“Every nickel will count,” he said, adding the reactions he has received regarding the project’s first phase have not been negative. He noted since the project was first announced in 2017, funding its development likely was to be the highest hurdle to clear.
The riverwalk project — a 4-mile stretch of the Kankakee River from a parcel at East River and Schuyler to the Riverside Medical Center campus — is being targeted as a massive development opportunity for the region.
Staci Wilken, executive director for the riverfront society, said funding is a chief concern but said she believes the community will step forward.
“I don’t see getting $1.5 million as a obstacle, but as a goal. I’m seeing the public eager to get involved. I believe in our community to raise these funds,” she said. “I have no doubt we can do this. We have to get used to having nice things. It is time.”
Park board president Ray Eads, who came to Kankakee 17 years ago, said the river has gone far too long without being used to its fullest potential.
The 74-year-old Eads said cheerleaders are needed for this project, and he considers himself one of them even though the bulk of the entire riverfront development will be going on long after he is gone.
Eads cited a Greek proverb when discussing this project.
“A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they will never sit.”
The project was started by former Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong as a way to rejuvenate a significant portion of the community by taking greater recreational and development opportunities provided by the river.
The three entities are expected to soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding, which commits them to the project. The document could be finalized within the next several weeks.
HURDLES TO CLEAR
Tim King, a Hitchcock principal, said the goal remains to begin construction by September 2023 and have the project completed by September 2025. Those dates are part of the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant requirements.
King is hopeful bid packages for construction of the area could be sent out by late 2022 or early 2023. King said within the next few months, final details and updated cost projections should be complete.
He noted the East Riverwalk project could be completed in phases if money becomes an issue. Obviously, he noted, that is not the path the firm would like to see taken.
This portion of the project would create walking paths, an elevated viewing deck and areas at the water to handle those operating boats, kayaks and canoes. The locations also will incorporate the long-standing boat house, on the western edge of the 1-acre park.
Before anything can take place, however, permits will be needed from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
As with other parks, the location will be open from sunrise to sunset. The location is not expected to be fenced, but provisions are being made for security cameras.
