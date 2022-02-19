Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected Saturday morning. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain, snowmelt and river ice. * WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 5.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue a slow rise the next few days, except for localized areas downstream of the gauge near an ice jam. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&