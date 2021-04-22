KANKAKEE — Volunteers are being sought for an Earth Day Litter Pickup Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Kankakee.
Participants are asked to gather at the Beckman Park pavilion near the Little League baseball diamonds in the city’s 6th Ward.
Gloves and trash bags will be distributed and people can proceed from that point and begin collecting garbage.
Steve Kelley, an organizer of the event, said the goal is for people to take pride in the community, improve property values and help Kankakee be a better place to live.
