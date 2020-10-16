Early voting is available for the Nov. 3 election, either by voting in person at the Iroquois County Clerk’s Office or by requesting a mail-in ballot application, according to Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver.
On the application, voters will be asked to verify their home address or provide an alternate address if they would like their ballot mailed somewhere else.
The deadline for receiving completed, signed applications by mail is 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
All ballots returned to the County Clerk’s Office by mail which are postmarked by midnight on Nov. 3 are eligible to be counted as long as they are received no later than 14 days after the election.
A registered voter is entitled to vote early in person at the County Clerk’s office until 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
For additional information, call the County Clerk’s Office at 815-432-6960.
