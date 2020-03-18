Election officials pushed early voting and voting by mail as ways to help contain crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak during the Illinois primary.
Statewide, roughly 600,000 early votes were cast with 296,000 ballots sent by mail as of Tuesday. That's compared to 423,000 early votes and 162,000 mail ballots sent to voters in the same time period for the 2016 primary, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Still, there were issues at the polls Tuesday, particularly in Chicago where election officials had worried about a shortage of election judges and had to scramble to replacements for more than 200 polling places that had declined to host voters because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
