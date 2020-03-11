KANKAKEE — A Kankakee City Council committee, seeking to update its liquor control rules, will consider allowing alcohol sales earlier on Sundays.
The council’s License & Franchise Committee is in the process of updating the rules governing alcohol sales, and 5th Ward Alderman Tyler Tall Sr., D-5, requested the council make alcohol available for sale at 8 a.m. on Sundays, rather than the current 10 a.m.
Tall reasoned that in December, Bradley made its alcohol hours earlier on Sunday and those seeking an alcoholic beverage prior to 10 a.m. on Sunday simply travel to Kankakee’s neighbor.
That situation, he explained, has a negative impact on Kankakee liquor stores and restaurants.
The city allows alcohol sales at 6 a.m. the other six days of the week.
The committee, chaired by Alderman Chris Curtis, R-6, set a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. April 9 for people to voice concerns or offer suggestions regarding liquor control rules. The committee will then meet at 6 p.m. to consider implementing changes and move the document out of committee. The hearing will be in the City Council Chambers at Kankakee City Hall, 385 E. Oak St. in downtown Kankakee.
Much of the current liquor control ordinance has been in place since 1965 and changes have been made at various points. This review marks the first time the law has been looked at in its entirety since its 1965 adoption.
Sunday alcohol sale hours — currently from 10 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday — is far from the only sought-after change.
A proposed revision to the ordinance also included an entire section devoted to licensing of video gaming terminals. The committee, however, appeared to be uninterested in stepping into that area.
The majority of the committee noted the state already monitors gaming operators and terminals so this is an area the city likely does not need to venture.
Curtis agreed, saying “Let’s not get into micro-management of video gaming. It’s the state’s job to make sure license holders are following the laws.”
Of the notable proposed changes, the liquor control officer — in Kankakee’s case, the mayor — shall deny or refuse to renew the application for a local liquor license if the applicant has not resided within the city for a minimum of one year prior to the date of filing the application.
For purposes of corporations, partnerships or LLCs, the manager shall have resided within the city for a minimum of one year.
Several new license classifications are also being proposed:
Private Clubs and Organizations for profit (Class I license): Authorizes the retail sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises to members of such clubs or organizations of authorized guests.
Hotels, motels (Class J): Authorizes the retail sale of alcohol in its original package to occupants of the hotel/motel for on-site consumption.
Grocery store on-site consumption (Class K): Authorizes the retail sale of beer and wine for consumption on the premises as an incidental part of a grocery stores. Packaged liquor (intended for off-premises consumption) shall not be opened or consumed on site.
Business, Complementary service (Class L): Authorizes a non-food or liquor goods or services business to allow beer and wine consumption that is brought in by patrons or served by the business as complementary to the purchase of goods and services offered by the business.
