Primary election 2022 (copy)

A voting machine displays ballot-casting procedures at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Early in-person voting began Friday in Kankakee and Iroquois counties for the General Election. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and early voting will take place up until Nov. 7. 

Any qualified voter may vote early. The law prohibits a person who voted during the early voting period from voting at the polls on Election Day. The votes cast during the early voting time period will not be counted until after the polls close on Election Day.

Mail-in voting also has begun. Contact the county clerk's office for more information on how to obtain a mail-in ballot.

Recommended for you