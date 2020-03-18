Democrat Charlene Eads gained her party’s nomination to seek the 79th Illinois House seat as she overwhelmed her opponent, Robert Ellington-Snipes, in Tuesday’s primary election.
Eads will face Kankakee County Board Republican Jackie Haas in the Nov. 3 general election. Haas was unopposed in the primary.
The pair will be vying to fill the House seat which is held by Republican State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, who is seeking a judgeship within the Kankakee County Circuit Court.
Within Kankakee County, which is where the bulk of the vote is for the district, Eads took 55 percent of the vote and gained 3,733 as compared to 3,031 for Ellington Snipes.
The district also includes small portions of Will and Grundy counties. Eads out-polled Snipes in all three counties, with a final vote total for the district of 4,337 for Eads and 3,388 for Snipes.
Eads is a 2006 graduate of Olivet Nazarene University and has been a social worker at Shapiro Developmental Center for the past 17 years.
Haas has served as president and CEO of the Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health since 2000.
