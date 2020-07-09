Dunkin’ Donuts will be closing up to 450 of its store locations inside of Speedway gas stations by the end of 2020.
There is one of these locations within Kankakee County as the Speedway station, 2925 Riverstone Court, on Kankakee’s south side, has a Dunkin’ Donuts inside the station along with a Subway sandwich business.
A Dunkin’ employee said Wednesday that the business was remaining open and was not planning to close.
In an email response from Michelle King, a spokeswoman for Dunkin’, to the Daily Journal, King noted the closures are specific to 450 Speedway owned and operated limited menu Dunkin’ locations only. She said she was unable to provide a list of affected locations.
Dunkin’ reported earlier this year that the in-station locations account for only about 0.5 percent of all the chain’s U.S. system-wide sales.
The majority of these locations are located along the East Coast, the company said.
Speedway, based in Enon, Ohio, owns and operates the Dunkin’ locations inside of its convenience stores. The company operates more than 3,900 stores, meaning Dunkin’s decision affects more than 11 percent of its locations.
The Speedway Dunkin’ locations being affected do not offer espresso, cold beverages or sandwiches and they don’t accept the loyalty program or offer mobile ordering.
