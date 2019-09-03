KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Board member Elisabeth Dunbar, D-Kankakee, an occasional critic of the board’s leadership, said last week she is planning to stay in her position.
She has found an apartment to rent in her Kankakee-based District 13.
In early July, Dunbar announced on Facebook she had sold her house in the Riverview Historic District and that she needed to find a place to rent by Aug. 31. She said she was having a hard time finding quality, affordable rentals in her district.
In an early August interview, Dunbar, elected in 2016, said she still was struggling to find adequate housing and had not decided whether she would continue to live in her district.
Dunbar owns the Yellow Elephant Gallery in Kankakee and is the former executive director of the Grundy-Livingston-Kankakee Workforce Board.
