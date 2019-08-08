KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Board member Elisabeth Dunbar, who has voted in the minority on financial issues at times, might be leaving her position.
In early July, Dunbar, D-Kankakee, announced on Facebook she had sold her house in the Riverview Historic District.
“I need a place to rent, and I’m finding out how difficult it is to find quality, affordable rentals [house or apartment] in this area,” said Dunbar, who represents District 13.
She said she preferred a two-bedroom in Kankakee but would consider other locations. She needs a place ready for occupancy before Aug. 31.
In an interview Wednesday, Dunbar, who was elected in 2016, said she continues to struggle to find adequate housing, and she has not decided whether she will continue to live in her district.
“I don’t intend to stop fighting for what’s right whether I am on the board or not,” she said.
Dunbar owns the Yellow Elephant Gallery in Kankakee and is the former executive director of the Grundy-Livingston-Kankakee Workforce Board.
She hasn’t seen eye to eye on financial issues with county board Chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee.
In January, Dunbar expressed opposition to a measure that would give the chairman more power over approval of bills.
“When we give away that authority, we are not doing the job that people elected us to do,” Dunbar said.
She was the lone vote against the proposal.
Dunbar was on the finance committee until last December.
“The chairman reassigned committees and did not assign me to finance. I did want to stay on the committee, but we were not [or at least I wasn’t] asked for committee assignment preferences,” she said in an email earlier this year.
