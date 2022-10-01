BRADLEY — On Monday, with the cost restriction of $100,000, the Bradley Village Board entered into a $100,000 contract with a Raleigh, N.C.-based engineering and design firm to study the region’s sewer treatment facility.

Only months ago, the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency — of which Bradley is a member — had previously hired Strand Associates of Chicago for $286,000 to complete a four-part study on much the same topic as the plant is starting to near its sewage treatment capacity.

The Bradley contract with Kimley-Horn, a national design and engineering company, is expected to take six months to complete.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

