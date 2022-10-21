Duane Dean - exterior

Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center sits at 700 E Court St., Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

The Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center has half a century of devoted work, combatting drug addiction in Kankakee County.

Thursday, the center, its employees and supporters will celebrate 50 years of community service with a gala dinner at the Kankakee Country Club. Tim Milner, of Milner Media, will emcee the evening, which will include several recognition awards and dueling pianos for entertainment.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour. Tickets are $125 and can best be obtained at duanedean.org. While no one will be turned away, an RSVP is sought by Tuesday to give a meal count.

