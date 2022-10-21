...Elevated Fire Danger This Afternoon...
The combination of breezy south-southwesterly winds gusting
to 30 to 35 mph and possibly higher, along with low relative
humidities of 25 to 30 percent, will create elevated fire
danger this afternoon. In particular, a threat for more rapid
brush and grass fire spread.
While winds will ease some after sunset, conditions will remain
breezy and dry this evening, so heightened caution will need to
continue.
Avoid open burning and be extra cautious with open flames and
smoking materials this afternoon and evening.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds gusting up to 30 kt with a few
gale force gusts to 35 kt at high platforms, mainly this
afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to midnight CDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center sits at 700 E Court St., Kankakee.
The Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center has half a century of devoted work, combatting drug addiction in Kankakee County.
Thursday, the center, its employees and supporters will celebrate 50 years of community service with a gala dinner at the Kankakee Country Club. Tim Milner, of Milner Media, will emcee the evening, which will include several recognition awards and dueling pianos for entertainment.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour. Tickets are $125 and can best be obtained at duanedean.org. While no one will be turned away, an RSVP is sought by Tuesday to give a meal count.
Victor Nevarez, a certified alcohol and drug counselor, has been the operations director for Duane Dean for the last five years. He explains that the event will hopefully raise some funds for the organization, but the main purpose is to raise awareness of Duane Dean and its services.
Duane Dean is a 501c3 charity. It was named for the late M. Duane Dean, a local pharmacist, who was concerned by the growing number of persons addicted to heroin.
To this day, one of Duane Dean’s main services is to provide methadone in a program of medically assisted recovery to battle opioid addiction. Those patients also attend therapy sessions.
Nevarez is the state vice president of the Illinois Medical Assistant Addicted Treatment organization.
But today’s Duane Dean offers many other programs. Nevarez explained that Duane Dean is on the front line, battling the deadly opioid overdose problem.
Duane Dean is distributing free Narcan kits in retail establishments throughout Kankakee County. Properly administered, Narcan will stop an opioid overdose and save a person’s life.
Nevarez said Duane Dean works with the Kankakee County Health Department in the program. Kits picked up at the health department are replaced by Duane Dean. Nevarez said that in one recent weekend, seven kits were picked up, possibly saving seven lives.
One unfortunate trend he has noticed involves addicts not coming to their treatment.
The new Duane Dean also has a “Welcome Room,” offering help to people in a crisis situation, referring them to other agencies as appropriate.
It has a “Welcome Center,” designed to help immigrants and refugees by showing them what agencies and services can help. Duane Dean is also using counseling and referral to help prevent youth violence. The agency also has its own food pantry.
Duane Dean has an annual budget of about $1.2 million, through a combination of state funding, federal funding and grants. The agency has 30 employees, Nevarez said.
It does not have any annual fundraising drive or charitable event. But Nevarez said that if the 50th anniversary gala proves popular, it could stem an annual dinner. Donations are welcome at duanedean.org, with sponsorships included at $1,500, $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000.
Duane Dean had been born in Kempton in 1932 and tragically died in 1982. He was a graduate of Kankakee High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from Ferris State University.
Though young, he was the president of the Kankakee Valley Pharmaceutical Association, served on the public aid advisory board and was active with the Kankakee Jaycees Little League.
The late Herb DeLaney, who died in 2020, served as the CEO of Duane Dean for many years. He first joined as a volunteer, then became board president in 1987. DeLaney is also remembered as a longtime Kankakee alderman.
