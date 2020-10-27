By Daily Journal staff report
BRADLEY — A record 1,125 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs were turned in for safe disposal during Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day held at Northfield Square mall.
The previous record — set in last October — was 1,075 pounds.
The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, local law agencies, Pledge for Life Partnership and Riverside Healthcare partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration on the event.
KAMEG Director Chris Koerner said that the event was an overwhelming success.
